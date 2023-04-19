UK MP observes demining activities in liberated Aghdam [PHOTO]

19 April 2023 13:33 (UTC+04:00)

The head of the friendship group with Azerbaijan in the UK Parliament, MP Bob Blackman, observed the de-mining process in Azerbaijan's Aghdam during his visit to the country last week, Azernews reports.

Upon the visit, during which the official was accompanied by Azerbaijani ambassador to the UK Elin Suleymanov and Scottish MP David Duguid, they visited Juma Mosque, which is currently being rebuilt after liberation from the Armenian occupation.

"The mosque was used by Armenians to house pigs and cattle during the occupation," the official tweeted.

"More than 1 million land mines were laid by Armenian forces, now brave people are removing them so liberated territories can be used for residential building and agriculture," said Blackman.

The official also noted that it is "strange how the occupiers chose to destroy the buildings rather than live in them".

Scenes of devastation in #Aghdam following the 30 occupation by #Armenia. These were once part of the city but now only ruins remain. Strange how the occupiers chose to destroy the buildings rather than live in them. pic.twitter.com/Eckd3gZcvV — Bob Blackman (@BobBlackman) April 18, 2023

Moreover, the officials visited the art conference center in Aghdam.

In only a few short months, #Azerbaijan has built this state of the art conference centre in #Aghdam. Together with @david_duguid & @ElinSuleymanov It demonstrates that renewal and restoration is possible where an area was devastated by the occupation. pic.twitter.com/tgZ3PBIoWQ — Bob Blackman (@BobBlackman) April 18, 2023

Additionally, the officials witnessed the demining operations in the liberated Aghdam. Blackman noted that the UK is assisting in landmine clearance programme. He also informed that there are no maps or diagrams of where mines are located, adding that 300 civilians have lost their lives as a result of stepping on these indiscriminately placed mines and that Armenia has laid over 1milliuon mines.

More than 1million landmines were laid by #Armenian forces before they departed from #NagornoKarabakh region. The UK is assisting in land mine clearance programme. Here with @david_duguid at one of the sites in #Aghdam with some brave individuals clearing the mines by hand. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/QXe3Wa1scU — Bob Blackman (@BobBlackman) April 18, 2023

