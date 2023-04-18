Azerbaijani Ombudswoman appeals to int'l community regarding Bashlibel massacre

18 April 2023 12:06 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani Ombudswoman Sabina Aliyeva appealed to the world community and demanded to take decisive steps to bring Armenia to international legal responsibility for its numerous criminal acts against peaceful Azerbaijanis, including in the Bashlibel massacre.

According to Azernews, today marks the 30th anniversary of the massacre committed in Kalbajar District’s Bashlibel village in April 1993 as a continuation of the genocidal policy carried out by Armenia on the basis of strong hatred against Azerbaijan throughout history.

“As a result of this bloody genocide against humanity, the village population, including children, women, disabled people, and the elderly, were subjected to various severe tortures and were mass-murdered, and some were even burned alive. At the same time, there were hostages among the villagers, and there is no information about the fate of those people who are considered missing,” the statement noted.

Besides, it was noted that the entire infrastructure of Bashlibel, one of the oldest and largest villages of Kalbajar, including its historical, cultural and religious objects, was completely destroyed during the occupation.

The appeal pointed out that Armenians attacked 62 civilians after discovering their location in a cave, where they found shelter to save their lives during the occupation of Bashlibel village.

“The liberation of Kalbajar District from occupation created the foundation for the discovery of the burial place of those people who were mercilessly killed by the Armenian armed forces, and their remains were exhumed and after their identities were determined, they were buried separately,” the appeal stressed.

Moreover, the ombudswoman expressed pity over the fact that such numerous war crimes and crimes against humanity, as well as the acts of vandalism committed against the historical and cultural heritage of Azerbaijan, have not yet been given a legal assessment at the international level.

