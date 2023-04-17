Assistant to Azerbaijani President meets with China's various officials

17 April 2023 13:56 (UTC+04:00)

The delegation headed by Anar Alakbarov, the assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, is paying an official visit to the People’s Republic of China. Within the framework, Anar Alakbarov has had a multifaceted meeting with various officials.

At a meeting with Lin Songtian, the chairman of the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries (CPAFFC), the chairman said that Azerbaijan-China relations are rapidly developing under the leadership of the two presidents Xi Jinping and Ilham Aliyev. He noted that the political trust between the heads of state gave a great impetus to successful cooperation in various fields.

The Chairman emphasized the role of prominent political figure Heydar Aliyev in establishing relations between China and Azerbaijan and noted that these services of the National Leader will always be remembered. He said that the regular meetings of the heads of state play an important role in deepening the cooperation between the two countries.

Touching on the that the memorandum signed in 2017 between the Association led by the chairman of CPAFFC and the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Lin Songtian said that the MoU gave impetus to the deepening of cooperation in the humanitarian and cultural fields, and emphasized the possibility of cooperation in other fields in the future, including economic, tourism, youth, sports, and media.

The Aid to the Azerbaijani President said that the cooperation between the Foundation and the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries has greatly contributed to the further strengthening of close friendly relations between the two nations. The importance of mutual participation in international events held in the territory of both countries was emphasized in the future.

Emphasizing that Azerbaijan is one of the first supporters of China's "One Belt, One Road" initiative, Anar Alakbarov recalled the participation of President Ilham Aliyev in the second "One Belt, One Road" international forum in Beijing. He said that Azerbaijan has made great contributions to the implementation of these projects with its economic power and energy-logistics potential.

Also, the meeting discussed the future cooperation issues of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the CPAFFC.

Another meeting was held between the Azerbaijani delegation and the Secretary General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Zhang Ming in Beijing.

Emphasizing the active role of Azerbaijan as a dialogue partner of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, General Secretary Zhang Ming appreciated the active participation of Azerbaijan in the events held within the framework of the organization in recent times. Especially emphasizing the participation of President Ilham Aliyev at the SCO Summit held in Samarkand in September last year, Zhang Ming spoke about the effective cooperation between the organization and Azerbaijan. The Secretary-General said that the Haydar Aliyev Foundation's close participation in the SCO events strengthened Azerbaijan-SCO cooperation, and said that the cultural and humanitarian potential of Azerbaijan has demonstrated thanks to a number of important events held at the SCO Secretariat at the initiative of Azerbaijan.

Anar Alakbarov emphasized that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to relations with the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and spoke about the prospects for the development of cooperation in various fields. He said that after Azerbaijan received the status of a dialogue partner of the SCO, the Haydar Aliyev Foundation, in close cooperation with the secretariat of the organization, organized several events, including the Day of Azerbaijan Culture in 2018, within the framework of the "Year of Nizami Ganjavi" and "Nizami Ganjavi - all "Poet of Humanity" held an event. He said that the bust of the genius poet, a gift of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, is constantly displayed in the building of the secretariat of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, which has a great symbolic character for Azerbaijan.

The aid to the Azerbaijani President said that the participation of President Ilham Aliyev in the Samarkand Summit as a guest of honor shows that Azerbaijan is interested in raising cooperation with the SCO to a higher level. He recalled that a relevant request regarding raising the status of Azerbaijan from the level of dialogue partner to the observer level at the organization was addressed, and expressed his belief that Azerbaijan will be able to make a greater contribution to the activity of the said organization by obtaining observer status at the SCO.

At the meeting heard that 2023 has been declared the "Year of Heydar Aliyev" in Azerbaijan, and various events related to the 100th anniversary of the National Leader's birth will be held in Azerbaijan and abroad during the year.

Stating that Azerbaijan's request for observer status is currently being considered by the member states, Shanghai Cooperation Organization Secretary General Zhang Ming expressed hope that the request will have a positive outcome. He gave information about the history and activities of the organization he represents.

At the meeting, views were exchanged on the development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the SCO in various fields.

