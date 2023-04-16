Azerbaijani athletes back at home, following Armenian provocation during championship [PHOTO]

16 April 2023 02:04 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani weightlifters have been back to home from the European Weightlifting Championship in Yerevan, Azernews reports. The athletes returned to Baku by detouring from Georgia.

On April 14, during the opening ceremony of the European Weightlifting Championship in Yerevan, a provocation was committed against Azerbaijan. An Armenian designer and stylist Aram Nikolyan ran onto the stage, took the Azerbaijani flag from the hands of the flag bearer, and burned it in front of everyone.

Previously, the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the National Olympic Committee of Azerbaijan issued a joint statement saying that a decision had been made to return Azerbaijani athletes from Yerevan.

