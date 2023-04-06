Azerbaijani seismologists begin research in earthquake-hit region of Turkiye

6 April 2023 09:30 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani seismologists will study the current seismic situation of the territory of Turkiye, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan’s Republican Seismic Survey Center under ANAS.

Azernews reports, citing the Seismic Survey Center that for this purpose, a group of the center's specialists led by the General Director of the Republican Seismic Survey Center (RSSC) prof. Gurban Yetirmishli went on a visit to Turkiye on April 5.

“Within the framework of the visit, Azerbaijani seismologists are expected to conduct complex geophysical-seismic research at the epicenter of the earthquake, in Kahramanmaras and Hatay. Azerbaijani specialists will study the current situation in the deep faults in the earthquake region. Apart from that, the seismic evaluation of the construction sites in that region will be carried out by Azerbaijani experts. The conducted research will be carried out within the framework of cooperation between the RSSC under ANAS and the Earthquake Department of the Natural Disaster and Emergency Management Agency (AFAD) of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Turkiye. It should also be noted that there is extensive cooperation between RSSC and the Earthquake Department of AFAD in the field of mutual exchange of data received from seismic stations,” the RSSC noted.

The RSSC added that the main goal of Azerbaijani seismologists conducting complex geophysical-seismic research in the earthquake region is to study the seismicity there and to support the brother country in this direction.

On February 6, 2023, a 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit southern and central Turkiye, and northern and western Syria. The epicenter was 37 km west-northwest of Gaziantep. The earthquake affected 14 million people. According to the information, 57,350 people died (50,090 in Turkiye and 7,250 in Syria) as a result of the earthquake.

