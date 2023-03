29 March 2023 16:23 (UTC+04:00)

On behalf of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, Assistant to the President Anar Alakbarov visited MP Fazil Mustafa, who was subjected to a terrorist act near his home on March 28, at the hospital where he is being treated, and met with his family members.

to be updated

