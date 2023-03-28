Special rep of Azerbaijani president for Lachin District named

28 March 2023 13:57 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has named Masim Mammadov as the special presidential representative for Lachin District.

In line with the presidential order, Masim Mammadov was appointed Special Representative of the Azerbaijani President for Lachin District, which is part of the Eastern Zangazur Economic Region, created by the July 7, 2021 No. 1386 presidential decree "On the new division of economic regions in the Republic of Azerbaijan."

---

