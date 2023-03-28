Day 107: Azerbaijani eco-activists keep peaceful protest on Lachin–Khankandi road going

28 March 2023 10:56 (UTC+04:00)

The peaceful protest of Azerbaijani eco-activists, NGO representatives, and young volunteers on the Lachin-Khankandi road bypassing Shusha over the illegal exploitation of mineral deposits, especially the Gizilbulag gold and Damirli copper-molybdenum deposits in Azerbaijani territories, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily deployed, has entered the 107th straight day.

They performed the national anthem of Azerbaijan early in the morning.

The protestors chanted various slogans in English and Russian, calling for an end to the ecocide against Azerbaijan, as well as demanding monitoring of Azerbaijan’s mineral deposits in the areas under the control of the Russian peacekeeping contingent.

The unimpeded passage of various types of vehicles, including ambulances and humanitarian convoys is ensured and the road is open for humanitarian purposes.

---

