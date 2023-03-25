Azerbaijan records 17 new COVID-19 cases

25 March 2023 20:23 (UTC+04:00)

Seventeen new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, while 48 patients have recovered, Azernews reports per the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers.

According to the Task Force, 7 patients have died after testing positive for COVID-19.

“The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 829,345, with 819,063 recoveries and 10,160 deaths, while treatment of 122 others is underway.

A total of 7,552,099 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far, the Task Force added.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz