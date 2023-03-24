4.2-magnitude earthquake hits Ismayilli district
The Republic Seismological Service Center has recorded an earthquake at 11:09 (GMT +4) in Ismayilli district.
Epicenter of the 4.2-magnitude earthquake was located at a depth of nine kilometers, six kilometers north of the Ismayilli seismic station.
The earthquake in the surrounding areas was felt with a power of three points.
The Ministry of Emergency Situations reports that no destruction or victims from the earthquake have been recorded.
Recall that, a 4.2-magnitude earthquake hit Bilasuvar district on March 8. The quake was recorded at 20 kilometers northwest of the country's Jalilabad seismic station.
---
