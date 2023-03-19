Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry congratulates Turkiye over 108th anniversary of Canakkale victory

19 March 2023 15:40 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry made a post on its Twitter account and congratulated Turkiye on the occasion of the 108th anniversary of Canakkale victory, Azernews reports, citing a tweet by the Ministry.

"108 years have passed since the victory in Canakkale, a heroic epic that played a key role in the history of the war of independence of fraternal Turkiye. With great respect and gratitude, we pay tribute to our brothers and sisters who sacrificed their lives for the independence and territorial integrity of Turkiye."

---

