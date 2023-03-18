Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister visits Mauritania

18 March 2023 14:42 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev paid a business visit to the Islamic Republic of Mauritania in order to participate at the 49th session of the Council of Ministers of the Islamic Cooperation Council (OIC).

Within the framework of the visit, Fariz Rzayev has held meetings with the officials of various states, Azernews reports.

During the meetings, bilateral cooperation perspectives, and cooperation issues within the framework of international organizations, including the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) were discussed. The importance of increasing the intensity of high-level official contacts and bilateral political consultations were emphasized.

Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev gave detailed information about the initiatives dedicated to the issue of post-pandemic global recovery put forward by Azerbaijan within the framework of the NAM presidency.

The Deputy Minister appreciated the continuous support provided to Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty within the framework of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) during the period of our country's membership.

Besides that, Fariz Rzayev gave detailed information about Armenia's aggression against Azerbaijan for nearly 30 years, the current state of the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia in the post-conflict period, as well as Armenia's provocations and mine threats in the region at the meetings.

He also gave information about the rehabilitation and construction works carried out by the Azerbaijani government in the liberated territories.

The Deputy Minister brought to attention the transport and communication projects implemented in the region with the initiative and participation of Azerbaijan and emphasized the opportunities for cooperation in these directions.

---

