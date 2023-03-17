MoU between Azerbaijan & UAE on mutual recognition of driving licenses approved

17 March 2023 17:27 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed the law "On approval of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the United Arab Emirates on mutual recognition and exchange of driving licenses," Azernews reports.

According to the law, the Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the UAE on the mutual recognition and exchange of driving licenses, signed on November 16, 2022, in the city of Abu Dhabi, has been approved.

---

