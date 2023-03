11 March 2023 11:57 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani Ambassador to France Leyla Abdullayeva met with Palestinian Ambassador to France Hala Abu Khassira, Azernews reports.

"An interesting discussion took place with the Ambassador of the State of Palestine, Khala Abu Khassira. I would like to thank my distinguished colleague for the warm welcome and useful exchange of views," Abdullayeva tweeted.

