President of Latvia Egils Levits visits Azerbaijan [PHOTO]

8 March 2023 10:22 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Latvia Egils Levits paid an official visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan on March 8, Azernews reports.

An honor guard was lined up in honor of the great guest at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, where the national flags of both countries were flying.

Azerbaijan’s First Deputy Prime Minister Azerbaijan Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov and other officials welcomed the Latvian President Egils Levits.

