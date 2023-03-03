What year 2100 holds for us? - Let's change bad predictions about the future [VIDEO]

3 March 2023 17:26 (UTC+04:00)

Each of us has different thoughts and ideas about the future. The constant change of technological innovations, sometimes, makes these perceptions frightening. Looking back at such discoveries as a search for life on other plants, revolutionary advances in artificial intelligence, and other endless innovations, one can't help but wonder what kind of life is in store for us in the future. However, has a waterless future ever crossed your mind?

According to the calculations of experts, there is a danger of a 40 percent decrease in Azerbaijan’s water resources by 2100. Although 2100 seems distant, that doesn’t mean we should be freed from the responsibility of thinking about the fates of future generations and taking decisive steps now.

Azerbaijan’s Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry, "Azersu" OJSC, Azerbaijan Reclamation and Water Management Open in order to warn people about this danger that future generations may face and encourage them to take action "One drop" (Bir damci) organized by Joint Stock Company and IDEA Public Union. These days, "Let's save a drop" water usage habits that have been formed for years in the advertisement broadcast under the slogan.

These days, the commercial released under the slogan "Let's save a drop" shows the future that awaits us if we don't alter water usage habits, that have been formed for years, as well as behaviors leading to this future. Observing from a side, we can witness that we are doing everything we can to ensure that future generations don’t suffer from water shortage. In everyday life, from the kitchen and bathroom to the streets we pass, every drop we see flowing due to human carelessness is vital for the future. In fact, it is in our hands to change the experts' predictions about the future, which are not at all pleasant. Just altering our bad habits related to water usage, being attentive, not indifferent, so that not even a drop of water is wasted would be enough.

In order to raise awareness about the habits of efficient use of water, you can find interesting posts on the website birdamci.az, as well as Facebook and Instagram pages of the campaign. Let's save a drop today so that our water will always flow in the future.

It should be noted that the creative and communication strategy of the "One drop" campaign was developed by the "Maverick" communication agency.

