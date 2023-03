Azerbaijan's first-ever ambassador arrives in Israel

1 March 2023 10:45 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan's first-ever ambassador to Israel Muxtar Mammadov has arrived in Tel Aviv.

The director of the Central Asia and Caucasus department of the Israeli Foreign Ministry, Michal Hershkovitz, met with Muxtar Mammadov, Azerbaijan's new ambassador to this country.

"This morning a historical moment! I had the pleasure of welcoming Mammadov Muxtar, 1st ever Azerbaijani ambassador on his arrival to Israel," Hershkovitz tweeted.

