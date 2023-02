26 February 2023 11:41 (UTC+04:00)

In a Facebook post, EU Ambassador to Azerbaijan Peter Michalko has expressed condolences over the Khojaly genocide, Azernews reports.

"I express my deep condolences to all who lost their families, friends, and homes during the Khojali tragedy. We all need to come together to make every effort towards reconciliation and long-lasting peace in South Caucasus," the Facebook post reads.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz