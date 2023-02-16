Azerbaijani, Turkish top diplomats discuss earthquake consequences

16 February 2023 17:48 (UTC+04:00)

Sabina Mammadli Read more

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu discussed the current situation in Türkiye amid search and rescue efforts during a phone call, Azernews reports.

Minister Bayramov once again extended condolences over the human casualties and wished a speedy recovery to the injured. He noted that Azerbaijan "as always, stands with the fraternal country and will continue providing support in eliminating the quake implications".

Besides that, the minister expressed confidence that Türkiye will manage to cope with this ordeal.

In turn, Cavusoglu briefed his interlocutor on the latest situation in the disaster area and the course of rescue operations.

Furthermore, the sides also exchanged views on the current regional situation and addressed other issues of mutual interest.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit Turkiye's southeastern part on February 6, 2023, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre.

At the moment of writing, the overall death toll in Turkiye has risen to above 41,000.

Azerbaijan was the first country to provide assistance to Turkiye immediately after the earthquake and continues to send humanitarian aid and rescuers to the quake-hit zone.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz