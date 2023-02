12 February 2023 11:47 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has left for a working visit to Egypt's Cairo, Azernews reports.

Within the framework of the visit, the minister will hold bilateral meetings and take part in the high-level international conference of the League of Arab States within the framework of Azerbaijan's chairmanship in the Non-Aligned Movement.

