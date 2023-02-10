Azerbaijan Association of Travel Agencies launches humanitarian aid campaign [PHOTO]

10 February 2023 11:35 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijan Association of Travel Agencies has launched a humanitarian aid campaign for people affected by the earthquake in Turkiye, Azernews reports.

Within the campaign, beds, blankets, winter clothes, canned foods, as well as baby food, diapers, medicines, hygiene products, flashlights, generators were bought and delivered to the Heydar Aliyev Sports and Concert Complex.

Donations are collected at the Heydar Aliyev Sports and Concert Complex on Tbilisi Avenue in Baku.

The Azerbaijan Association of Travel Agencies expresses condolences to the families of the earthquake victims.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit Turkiye's southeastern part on February 6, 2023, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center.

The quake's epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. The source of the earthquake was 7 km below the surface.

Further, three more quakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in south-eastern Turkiye.

At the time of writing, the overall death toll in Turkiye was over 17,000. As a result of the earthquake, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.

Azerbaijan was the first country to provide assistance to Turkiye immediately after the earthquake.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations continues to send humanitarian aid and rescuers to Turkiye.

The Azerbaijani rescuers are currently working in the Turkish earthquake-hit regions.

