Azerbaijan, Belarus discuss bilateral ties, future projects

9 February 2023 12:01 (UTC+04:00)

Sabina Mammadli Read more

Belarusian Foreign Minister Sergei Aleinik and Azerbaijani Ambassador to Minsk Ulvi Bakhshaliyev discussed issues of bilateral cooperation on the agenda, Azernews reports.

During the February 7 meeting, the sides discussed bilateral events planned for the near future.

Besides, particular emphasis was placed on the need to consider trade and economic cooperation.

Diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Belarus were established on June 11, 1993. The two countries are cooperating in various sectors of economy, such as agriculture, transport, remote sensing services, etc.

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Belarus for 2022 amounted to $363.5 million.

---

Sabina Mammadli is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @SabinaMmdl

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz