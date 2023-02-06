Over 60 vehicles pass through Lachin road against separatist claims [PHOTO]

6 February 2023 17:59 (UTC+04:00)

So far, a total of 58 vehicles of the Russian peacekeepers have passed today along the Lachin-Khankandi road where the ongoing vigil of the Azerbaijani eco-activists entered its 57th day, Azernews reports.

Besides, a convoy of 6 passenger cars of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has also passed the sole road.

Previously, following the talks with the Russian peacekeepers' command on December 3 and 7, 2022, a group of experts from the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the State Property Service under the Ministry of Economy, and AzerGold CJSC were going to begin preliminary monitoring of the illicit mineral resource exploitation, as well as emerging environmental implications on Azerbaijani lands, where the Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed, on December 10, 2022.

The expert team was expected to inspect the environmental condition at the Gizilbulag gold deposit and the Damirli copper-molybdenum deposit, monitor various areas, organize cadastral property records, assess potential risks and threats to the environment, as well as underground and surface water sources.

However, when arriving in the monitoring area, the expert group, accompanied by Russian peacekeepers, faced provocations. The planned initial inspection and monitoring did not take place because the Russian peacekeepers not only did not create necessary conditions but also prevented the entire process from carrying on.

