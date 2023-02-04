Army's engineering troops clear up 3,600 snow cover [PHOTO/VIDEO]

4 February 2023 14:51 (UTC+04:00)

Sabina Mammadli Read more

Azerbaijani army's military units, stationed in the mountainous area with difficult terrain, have carried out necessary measures to organize service and combat activities in any weather conditions, Azernews reports per Defense Ministry.

Engineering troops cleared up a total of up to 3,600 km of roads in the direction of Kalbajar, Lachin, and Dashkasan Districts from snow cover throughout January 2023 to maintain the evacuation roads in constant working order, as well as ensure the safe and uninterrupted movement of military vehicle convoys.

Engineering support measures continue in the liberated territories according to the plan.

