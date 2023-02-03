Azerbaijan amends law on gas supplies

3 February 2023 18:17 (UTC+04:00)

President Ilham Aliyev has signed a law on amendments to the Law "On Gas Supply".

In keeping with the amendment, for the physical connection of construction facilities to the gas distribution network in territories where spatial planning documents have not been approved, gas installation users must pay the gas distributor for the connection service in the amount established by the body (institution) determined by the relevant executive authority.

