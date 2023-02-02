President Ilham Aliyev extends condolences to Pakistani President [UPDATE]

2 February 2023 17:10 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of condolences to his Pakistani counterpart Arif Alvi.

Dear Mr. President,

We were deeply saddened by the news of heavy casualties and injuries as a result of an explosion at a mosque in the city of Peshawar.

We are extremely outraged by this terrible act of terrorism, and strongly condemn all manifestations of terrorism, as well as consider it necessary to resolutely fight against terrorism.

On the occasion of this tragedy, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I offer my profound condolences to you, families and loved ones of those who were killed, and the brotherly people of Pakistan, and wish a speedy recovery to the injured.

May Allah rest their souls in peace!

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 2 February 2023

---

