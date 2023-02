1 February 2023 10:55 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed the law “On targeted financial sanctions”.

This law establishes the legal basis for applying targeted financial sanctions to prevent terrorism, the financing of terrorism, the proliferation of WMD, and financing the proliferation of WMD, following the UN Security Council's resolutions.

to be updated

