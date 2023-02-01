Azerbaijan increases public transport fee

1 February 2023 10:23 (UTC+04:00)

Sabina Mammadli Read more

Azerbaijan has increased public transport fare by 10 gapiks ($0.06), Azernews reports.

After the discussions, the fare for the passenger transport on metro was approved with an increase of 10 ($0.06) to 40 gapiks ($0.23) for 1 trip, the upper limit of the tariff for the country is 40 gapiks on intra-city bus routes and 0.40-1 manat ($0.23-0.70) on suburban and intercity bus routes, depending on the distance.

Additionally, on intercity bus routes, the upper limit of the fare is set at 3 gapiks per 1 kilometer (the previous fare was 2.4 gapiks).

The decision comes into force on February 3, 2023.

---

Sabina Mammadli is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @SabinaMmdl

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz