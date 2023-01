31 January 2023 15:27 (UTC+04:00)

Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijan's Interior Ministry is conducting a special investigation into the SalamNews website and InterAz V channel, local pro-Iranian media outlets, Azernews reports.

Seven people were detained during the special operation: A.T. Karimov, E.A. Rahimov, I. A. Alekperov, M.N. Jafarov, H.H. Jabbarli, F.S.Abdulov and A.A. Dzhumshudov.

---

