Around 215 children adopted in 2022

The Labor and Social Protection Ministry has announced a number of adopted children in 2022, Azernews reports.

Around 215 children were adopted in Azerbaijan last year, including 110 boys and 105 girls.

Nearly 136 of the adopted children are under the age of three, 67 are 4-11 years old, while 12 adopted children are 12-18 years old.

None of the children adopted in 2022 was returned back to children's homes. Over this time, there was only one case of deprivation of parental rights.

Since November 1, 2019, child adoption management has been entrusted to the Labor and Social Protection Ministry.

To control the physical and mental health of adopted children, the ministry carries out monitoring in families quarterly in the first year of adoption and once a year until the children reach adulthood.

Approximately 1,337 monitoring was carried out in the country last year.

Some 120 children from social service institutions have also been reintegrated into their biological families. Of these, 53 are girls, and 67 are boys.

---

