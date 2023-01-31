Azerbaijani Ombudswoman raps attack on Tehran embassy, urges compliance with int'l commitments

31 January 2023 10:43 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani Ombudswoman has strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the nation's embassy in Iran in an official letter to Head of the General Inspection Organization of Iran Zabihullah Khodaeian, Azernews reports.

In the letter, Sabina Aliyeva emphasized Iran's violation of the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, and the 1973 Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of Crimes against Internationally Protected Persons, including Diplomatic Agents.

Further, she called on the human rights organization of Iran to take the necessary and urgent measures within its powers to bring to justice the persons who organized and participated in the commission of this treacherous attack as soon as possible.

As reported earlier, the head of the security guard of the Azerbaijani embassy in Iran was killed, and two other security officers were wounded in the armed attack on the building on January 27.

