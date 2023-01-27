Azerbaijani president strongly condemns terror attack on nation's Tehran embassy
President Ilham Aliyev has strongly condemned today's terrorist attack on the Azerbaijani Embassy in Tehran, Azernews reports.
"I strongly condemn the terrorist act committed against our embassy in Tehran today. I offer my deepest condolences to the family and relatives of senior lieutenant Asgarov Orkhan Rizvan, who died while protecting the embassy and its employees," the leader stated in a Facebook post.
The president demanded that the act of terror be soon investigated and terrorists are punished.
"A terrorist attack against diplomatic missions is unacceptable!" he stated.
---
