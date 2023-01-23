Kyrgyzstan boosts natural gas imports from Russia

23 January 2023 20:56 (UTC+04:00)

Russian exports of natural gas to Kyrgyzstan increased from January through November 2022, Azernews reports via Kyrgyz National Statistical Committee.

According to statistical data, Kyrgyzstan imported Russian natural gas for $45.9 million in 11 months of last year, which is an increase of 6 percent over the same period in 2021 ($43.3 million).

During the reporting period, Kyrgyzstan also imported natural gas from Uzbekistan worth $5.2 million.

At the same time, Russian exports of petroleum products to Kyrgyzstan amounted to $445.2 million from January through November 2022, which is an increase of 57.3 percent over the same period in 2021 ($283 million).

Overall, value of exports of goods from Russia to Kyrgyzstan in 11 months of last year increased by 25 percent over the same period in 2021 ($1.6 billion) - up to $2 billion.

In the meanwhile, the committee estimates that 84 percent of Kyrgyzstan's natural gas needs in 2021 were provided through imports from Russia.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz