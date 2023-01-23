Georgia ready to host Azerbaijani-Armenian talks

23 January 2023 13:09 (UTC+04:00)

Georgia is the best venue for negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Georgian First Vice Parliament Speaker Gia Volski said.

"We have special relations with both Azerbaijan and Armenia. Many people of Armenian and Azerbaijani origins live in Georgia, and the best venue for negotiations between these two parties is Georgia," the official opined.

He emphasized the importance of Georgia’s role in the settlement of relations between the two neighboring countries, especially if it is supported by the international community.

In the same vein, speaking at a panel discussion as part of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said that "Georgia is indeed a neutral and impartial mediator in relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia".

Similarly, Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia party MP Mikheil Sarjveladze underlined the country’s interest in peace in the South Caucasus.

"No one can benefit from military operations in the region, in close proximity to us. Georgia is interested in peace and is ready to take on specific responsibilities and perform specific functions in order for our efforts to be effective," Sarjveladze told reporters.

According to him, it is vital for Georgia to establish lasting peace in the region.

Notably, the comments were sparked by the recent remarks of Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan that Yerevan is considering the idea of holding a meeting with the participation of the heads of Armenia, Georgia, and Azerbaijan. At the same time, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has earlier stated that Azerbaijan offered Armenia a trilateral format of negotiations in Georgia, but was refused.

