Azerbaijan sensitive to drinking water quality [PHOTOS]

15 January 2023 11:24 (UTC+04:00)

Over 5,000 tests were made on 123 water samples taken from the liberated territories in 2022, Azernews reports.

The Azersu water company stated that controlling the quality of drinking water provided to consumers, as well as the composition of discharged wastewater within the framework of environmental standards is one of its priority tasks.

The company said that last year, according to the schedule agreed with the Republican Center for Hygiene and Epidemiology under the Ministry of Health, 67,882 water samples were taken from 3,723 points - reservoirs, water supply networks, pumping stations, educational and healthcare facilities, sports complexes and others.

In addition, based on the schedule agreed with the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, 56,861 parameters were studied on 12,102 wastewater samples taken from treatment facilities, industrial enterprises, urban collectors, and networks.

Currently, 112 parameters are analyzed in the Central Laboratory of Azersu company, of which 53 relate to drinking water and 59 related to wastewater.

Laboratories for wastewater treatment plants began to operate in Pirshagi, Siyazan, Agsu, Goychay, Jalilabad, Zagatala, Goygol, Aghstafa, Tovuz, Goranboy, and Tartar in 2022.

The central laboratory of Azersu company started to operate on September 16, 2013. A year later, the laboratory received international accreditation from the State Accreditation Agency of Latvia (LATAK) and has joined various competency testing programs in the past.

---

