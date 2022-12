31 December 2022 09:47 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva has shared a post on her official Instagram page on the occasion of the World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and the New Year.

The publication reads: "May the New Year bring every family health, love, joy and happiness! Happy Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and New Year!".

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz