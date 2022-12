30 December 2022 17:51 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev awarded a group of people Taraggi medal for their contribution to the development of sports in Azerbaijan.

They are Javid Chalabiyev, Fuad Asadov, Chingiz Ismayilov and Nurlana Mammadzada.

