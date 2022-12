30 December 2022 17:25 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has endorsed the budget of the Compulsory Medical Insurance Fund for 2023.

As the decree states, both revenues and expenditures of the budget of the Compulsory Medical Insurance Fund for next year are approved in the amount of AZN2.39bn ($1.41bn).

