Karabakh Armenians in the grip of separatists remain indifferent to escapades of Kremlin man

The Russian peacekeepers in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh economic region are not doing their duties properly, Moscow-based Prof. Kamran Rustamov told Azernes in a comment.

He was commenting on a report by Zara Amatuni, head of communications programs for the ICRC delegation to Armenia that the committee had brought four foreigners to Yerevan from Karabakh.

“How did foreigners get to the territory of responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping contingent?” the professor wondered.

"Today, with our mediation, transportation of four foreign citizens to Armenia has been organized," Amatuni said, adding that these people have had various kinds of chronic diseases and they turned to the Red Cross with a request to take them out.

For the organization of their transportation, the ICRC staff turned to the relevant foreign missions and other structures, the professor quoted the message, urging Gen Andrei Volkov of the Russian PKM to explain the presence of foreign citizens on the territory of Azerbaijan.

When Azerbaijan expresses its dissatisfaction with the inactions of the peacekeepers, various crazy people in Russia begin to threaten it with a nuclear button! It's time to end this theater of the absurd, Kamran Rustamov said, adding that “the allies of Azerbaijan are not coping with their duties. We need to take everything under our own control. One can't do a good job with someone else's hands!”

As the civilian protests of Azerbaijani eco-activists, NGO, and youth representatives enter the 15th day in a row, their determination, inspired by the nationwide support and the desire to end arbitrariness of the separatists and the Russian peacekeepers, is yielding fruits. Separatists are in trouble in the face of the civilian protests and their appeals for international backing are almost left unheard.

Their appeals to various instances under various tricks, such as the blockage of the sole road, insufficient food and medicine, and so on, are pure attempts to mislead people and get their support for their gross lies.

A gathering of several hundred separatists in Xankandi on December 25 in a protest at Azerbaijan’s fair demand for monitoring mineral resources in Karabakh under the temporary control of the Russian contingent vividly demonstrated and proved that none of them has ever affected by the protests on the road.

However, what was obvious was the lack of enthusiasm at the venue in Xankandi as the so-called locals’ failure to repeat slogans of warmongers and indifferences to Vardanyan’s grey and senseless chattering, who once again proved to be Moscow’s man in the hole, was reminiscent of the early 1990s that proved totally and utterly catastrophic for the whole region and especially for the separatist part of Azerbaijan.

Now Armenians in the region have no choices to choose between – either to embrace Azerbaijani laws or abandon the Karabakh economic region. Time is for a proper decision!

