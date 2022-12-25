Azernews' English-language reporting of eco-activists' protest dispels Armenian myths about Lachin road blockage [VIDEOS]

25 December 2022 00:01 (UTC+04:00)

Fuad Muxtar-Aqbabali

As the vigorous protests of Azerbaijani eco-activists, NGOs, and youth representatives enter the 14th day in Karabakh, on the Khankandi-Shusha section of the Lachin road, they are commanding the spotlight of the regional and global media as days pass.

Since December 12, the ongoing media coverage of the unfolding developments by the national media outlets has shed light on the overall situation as well as on the biased interpretation of the situation by the Armenian propaganda machine, its diaspora, and pro-Armenian mercenary politicians from the West, who come up with unbelievable lies designed to blacken Azerbaijan.

The coverage of the rightful and fair demands of Azerbaijani protesters from all walks of life by foreign language media outlets is doubly significant as they are dispelling Armenian myths and rumors about the authentic reasons behind the picket abroad.

Owing to the reports from the ground Azerbaijan is gradually elucidating the situation, filling the information gap pertaining to the Lachin road and Azernews newspaper/news agency and its deputy editor-in-chief, Orkhan Amashov, who tirelessly and devotedly report about on-scene developments to cover the real state on the scene, thus plays a huge role, contributing to disproving the Armenian propaganda machine and the dirty campaign against Azerbaijan.

The role of reporting in English from the scene is of vital importance in filling the gap and dispelling the Armenian propaganda about the alleged blockage of the region by Azerbaijan, populated by ethnic Armenians, whom Baku considers its own citizens and urges them to take into consideration the reality on the ground and reject the separatists and thus enjoy privileges of becoming the Azerbaijani subject.

In his report from the venue on December 24, Orkhan Amashov rejected claims by Armenians about blockage of the road and added that the eco-protesters are determined to picket until the Russian peacekeeping contingent provides conditions for them to monitor the deposits in Karabakh, which are illegally exploited by the separatists.

“Today, on the 13th day of the eco-protests, the situation remains largely unchanged. Yesterday and today we observed a couple of instances of movement. Yesterday, a very large convoy, comprised of 11 vehicles, passed through this locality, and this morning among the vehicles that passed through were cars belonging to the ICRC. And we heard there was going to be a demonstration in Khankandi but that news was not confirmed later, and we heard that the particular demonstration would take place tomorrow,” Orkhan Amashov of Azernews concluded.

The protests came in response to the illegal intervention of ethnic Armenians, which prevented ecological monitoring in the region, and the negligence of the Russian peacekeepers to take appropriate measures. The monitoring should have been conducted based on a deal reached between the Azerbaijani expert group head and the peacekeeping command earlier.