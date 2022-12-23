Azerbaijan establishing new medal for employees of internal affairs bodies

23 December 2022 16:53 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The new medal is being established in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The relevant bill amending the Law "On the establishment of orders and medals of Azerbaijan" was submitted for discussion at the Parliament's session on December 23. The changes provide for the establishment of the "For Distinction in Service" for employees of Azerbaijan's internal affairs bodies.

Following parliamentary discussions, the bill was put to the vote and adopted in the first reading.

