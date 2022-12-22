Azernews.Az

22 December 2022 13:15 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan makes amendments to Charter of ANAMA - presidential decree

President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on amendments to the decrees of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On the establishment of Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action" No. 1251 of January 15, 2021, and "On ensuring the activities of Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action" No. 1276 of February 2, 2021.

The Decree increased the number of members of the Agency's Management Board from 3 to 4.

