Azerbaijan denies firing at Armenian positions

20 December 2022 11:26 (UTC+04:00)

Sabina Mammadli

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has flatly denied an Armenian report about the alleged shelling of its positions by the national army, Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

According to the ministry, the Armenian information about the alleged opening of fire by units of the Azerbaijani army on December 20 at 0005 (GMT+4) in the direction of the positions of units of the Armenian armed forces in the direction of Gunashli settlement is false and has nothing in common with reality.

"We categorically refute this information spread by the Armenian Defense Ministry," the statement read.

Armenia shells Azerbaijani military positions along the state border on a regular basis. Since early September, Azerbaijani positions have been repeatedly targeted by the Armenian forces.

---

