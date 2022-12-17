President Ilham Aliyev attends dinner in honor of heads of delegations in Bucharest

17 December 2022 15:33 (UTC+04:00)

A dinner has been hosted on behalf of President of Romania Klaus Iohannis in honor of the heads of delegations who participated in the signing ceremony of the “Agreement on a strategic partnership in the field of green energy development and transmission between the Governments of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania and Hungary” in Bucharest.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the dinner.

--

