A total of 6,740 foreigners were provided with job spots to work in Azerbaijan in 2022, Head of State Migration Service of Azerbaijan Vusal Huseynov told reporters, Trend reports.

"The quota will not be applied to foreign entrepreneurs working on the liberated territories of Azerbaijan," said Huseynov.

