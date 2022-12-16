Azerbaijan discloses number of citizens readmitted from European countries

16 December 2022 23:18 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Nearly 350 people from European countries were readmitted to Azerbaijan in 2022, Chief of State Migration Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan Vusal Huseynov told reporters on December 16, Trend reports.

He said that around 2,150 more people are supposed to be readmitted in the near future.

Readmission is the state's consent to receive back its citizens who are subject to deportation.

