Currently, a total of 167,000 foreigners live in Azerbaijan, Head of State Migration Service of Azerbaijan Vusal Huseynov told reporters, Trend reports.

The majority of foreigners are citizens of Russia, Georgia, Iran, Türkiye, and Ukraine.

He noted that due to the situation in Ukraine, 7,036 citizens of this country currently live in Azerbaijan.

