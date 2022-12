15 December 2022 14:42 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The Armenian Defense Ministry's information on the alleged shelling of its armed positions in the Kapan district's Kilsakand direction by the Azerbaijani State Border Service troops, located in Kollugishlag and Rezdere directions of Zangilan district, at 1:10 (GMT+4) on December 15, is fake, Trend reports citing the State Border Service of Azerbaijan.

