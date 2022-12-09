AZERNEWS releases another print issue

9 December 2022 13:05 (UTC+04:00)

A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was released on 9 December.

The new edition includes articles: Azerbaijan’s place in Iran’s chemo brain; Official: WB supports country’s green dev’t & sustainable future; Jeyhun Bayramov, Sergei Lavrov mull Karabakh, peace deal with Armenia; More Azerbaijan's cultural elements inscribed on UNESCO List, etc.

AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).

The online newspaper is available at www.azernews.az.