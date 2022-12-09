Azerbaijani foreign minister fills Donfried in on Armenia's misuse of vital Lachin corridor

9 December 2022 10:23 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried had a telephone conversation on December 8, 2022, Azernews reports, citing the Foreign Ministry.

During the telephone conversation, the sides exchanged views on the current situation and prospects of the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as various issues of the Azerbaijan-US cooperation agenda.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov filled Karen Donfried in on the current state of negotiations on the peace agreement, efforts on opening communications and delimitation issues. Jeyhun Bayramov also spoke about Armenians' recent illegal activities through the Lachin road.

Karen Donfried emphasized that the United States supports efforts to ensure stability in the region. She said it is vital to advance the peace process following the agreements reached between the leaders and ministers.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz